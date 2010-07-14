Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Into America: Roosevelt Avenue
I start my trip across America in the heart of Queens, New York - the most diverse county in the United States.
If you think New York City is all about Manhattan, take time out and catch the subway to Corona, Elmhurst, or Jackson Heights and dive into this fascinating mix of cultures.
For more on Franz Strasser's trip visit his 'Into America' blog.
-
14 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window