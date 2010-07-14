Franz Strasser on a train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Into America: Roosevelt Avenue

I start my trip across America in the heart of Queens, New York - the most diverse county in the United States.

If you think New York City is all about Manhattan, take time out and catch the subway to Corona, Elmhurst, or Jackson Heights and dive into this fascinating mix of cultures.

For more on Franz Strasser's trip visit his 'Into America' blog.

  • 14 Jul 2010