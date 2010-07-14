Water pipe pumping water into pot
Pakistan and India to discuss water shortage row

A severe water shortage in the Southern Punjab region of Pakistan will be one of the focal points of high level talks between India and Pakistan this week.

India has been accused of blocking rivers before they cross the border between the countries, causing once fertile lands to become desert.

Aleem Maqbool reports from southern Punjab.

