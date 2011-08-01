P K Basu, Daiwa Capital Markets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US debt deal good news for Asia

A long awaited agreement on US debt has been agreed in Washington.

President Barack Obama has announced that Democrat and Republican leaders have agreed to reduce the US deficit by almost $1tn over 10 years to avoid default. In exchange, long term spending will be cut by $2tn.

P K Basu of Daiwa Capital Markets said the move is definitely good news for Asian markets.

  • 01 Aug 2011