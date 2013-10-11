Prime Minister David Cameron quizzed on Maze funding loss

Video

Prime Minster David Cameron has said that despite difficulties, First Minister Peter Robinson and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness work together for the good of people in Northern Ireland.

He was asked by BBC Political Correspondent Martina Purdy how he felt about the loss of £18m funding and almost 5,000 jobs at the Maze site.

The Special European Programmes Body funding programme withdrew its funding offer after consulting with the lead partner - the Office of the First and Deputy First Minister.

They said they decided, after the talks, that the centre was no longer viable.

Mr Cameron was speaking after attending a major investment conference in Belfast.