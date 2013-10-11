Video
NI gay blood ban 'was irrational', judge rules
The Stormont health minister's decision to impose a lifetime ban on gay men giving blood was irrational, a High Court judge has ruled.
The judge also found that Edwin Poots breached the ministerial code by failing to take the issue before the Stormont Executive.
The verdict followed a challenge brought by a gay man over the minister's decision to maintain the ban after it was lifted in England, Scotland and Wales.
Kevin Sharkey reports.
