Person giving blood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NI gay blood ban 'was irrational', judge rules

The Stormont health minister's decision to impose a lifetime ban on gay men giving blood was irrational, a High Court judge has ruled.

The judge also found that Edwin Poots breached the ministerial code by failing to take the issue before the Stormont Executive.

The verdict followed a challenge brought by a gay man over the minister's decision to maintain the ban after it was lifted in England, Scotland and Wales.

Kevin Sharkey reports.