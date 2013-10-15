Manx farmers could spend 'years' recovering from snow

Video

Isle of Man sheep farmers say it could take them years to recover from the heavy snowfall in March.

More than 16,000 cattle and sheep died as a result of the island's worst snowfall for 50 years. There were snow drifts 20ft (6m) high.

Danny Creer, who lost 40% of his flock, said: "I had 1,000 sheep before the snow, it was a really stressful time. It will take three or four years to get back to normal."

Farmer John Kennaugh added: "In all my years I've never seen snow so bad, and I grew up on a farm."