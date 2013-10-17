Meet Frank, the world's first bionic man

Video

As life got back to normal in Washington DC after a 16-day partial government shutdown, there was one unusual sight at the reopened Air and Space Museum.

Among the exhibits was the world's first ever Bionic Man, Frank.

Complete with a functioning circulatory system, more than a million sensors and 200 processors, Frank can walk, talk and see.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan went to meet him and one of his creators, Dr Bertolt Meyer from the University of Zurich.

Filmed and edited by Ron Skeans