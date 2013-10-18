Caitlin Alker mother calls for cyberbullying law

Video

The mother of a Manx woman who took her own life after being abused on Facebook has said the law must be changed so "online bullies can be prosecuted".

Caitlin Alker received 300 "cruel and hurtful" comments in the days before she died in August 2012.

At her inquest, coroner John Needham said the comments were an example of "anti-social networking".

The 19-year-old's mother Michelle wants more protection and support for victims of online bullying on the Isle of Man.