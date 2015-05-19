Media player
On the trail of Indian 'man-eating tiger' Ustad
A tiger in one of India's most visited national parks has been branded a killer and caged in a zoo, sparking protests from wildlife activists.
They claim the tiger has been wrongly accused and unfairly condemned to live out his life in captivity.
Camera teams recently followed the tiger, known as Ustad, around Ranthambore National Park.
Pictures courtesy Raheja Productions
19 May 2015
