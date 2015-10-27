Manchester fire service uses drone to fight blazes

Video

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has become the UK's first force to have access to drone support around the clock.

A team of trained operators have permission to fly the unmanned aircraft up to 400ft (122m) above ground and 500m (1,640ft) away from the point it is being controlled.

The machine is already equipped with a camera that can see in the dark, and will soon be fitted with a zoom lens to extend its capabilities.

Other fire services have complained of privately-owned drones hindering their efforts, but GMFRS's experience suggests the technology can also prove a boon to emergency responders.