Video
Sienna Miller and Bradley Cooper on their new film Burnt
In their new film Burnt, Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller play chefs in a top London restaurant.
The stars were given culinary advice on the film, which was mostly shot in London, from British celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.
They spoke to entertainment correspondent Tim Masters about challenge of learning to cook under pressure.
Burnt, directed by John Wells, opens in the UK on 6 November.
-
04 Nov 2015
- From the section Entertainment & Arts