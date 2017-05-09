Death crash: ' They acted together in a relentless pursuit'

Video

A woman following a "love rival" in a car chase has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff, in August 2016.

A jury found Melissa Pesticcio, 23, of Llanrumney, responsible for the death and severely injuring passenger Joshua Deguara, after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ms Taylor's BMW crashed while being followed by Pesticcio and her ex-boyfriend Michael Wheeler, 22, who had already admitted similar charges.

Acting Det Chf Insp Rob Cronick said the two "acted together in their relentless pursuit" of Ms Taylor's car.

South Wales Police released footage of the chase following the trial.