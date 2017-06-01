Nun and policeman face off in Limerick 'keepy uppy' contest

Video

An Irish policeman has been filmed testing his 'keepy uppy' skills against a Dominican Sister in Limerick.

The result of the contest between Garda O'Connell and the nun is "not quite clear" according to An Garda Síochána (Irish police). They say "a rematch will have to be scheduled".

There are four Dominican Sisters in the southern Irish city, they arrived from Nashville, Tennessee, in August 2016.

It is believe the discipline of 'keepy uppy' originated in Scotland after the World War Two.