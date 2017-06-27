Video
James Jeffrey: 'High time President Assad learns a lesson'
Last night the White House issued a warning saying it believed Syria was “preparing” another chemical weapons attack.
The press secretary said that the attack would likely result in the mass murder of civilians and that the US would inflict a "heavy price" on the Syrian military.
Former US deputy national security adviser James Jeffrey told the Today programme he was surprised the Syrian government would do it "again" and that it's high time President Assad "learns a lesson".
27 Jun 2017
