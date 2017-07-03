Video
'Essential' Welsh Government acts on Rural Wales report
A Labour AM has called for an equivalent to the city deals struck around Cardiff and Swansea for rural Wales.
Eluned Morgan said a strategy is needed as a matter of urgency so rural areas can have the same kind of attention parts of urban Wales has had.
It is one recommendation in a wide-ranging report calling for a coherent rural economic strategy post-Brexit.
Ms Morgan is presenting the plan to economy secretary Ken Skates on Monday.
She said it was "essential" the Welsh Government acts on the report.
-
03 Jul 2017
- From the section Wales