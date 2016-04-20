'Better jobs needed in rural Wales', farming union says

'Better jobs needed in rural Wales'
A Labour AM has called for an equivalent to the city deals struck around Cardiff and Swansea for rural Wales.

Eluned Morgan said a strategy is needed as a matter of urgency so rural areas can have the same kind of attention parts of urban Wales have had.

It is one recommendation in a wide-ranging report calling for a coherent rural economic strategy post-Brexit.

Ms Morgan is presenting the plan - including proposals for an independent rural commissioner - to Economy Secretary Ken Skates on Monday.

Brian Thomas, deputy president of the Farmers' Union of Wales, said "better, well-paid jobs" must come from any rural deal.

