Wales Airshow in Swansea visited by up to 230,000

The Wales Airshow in Swansea has been visited by up to 230,000 over the course of the weekend.

People were warned not to use drones near Swansea Bay during the two-day event which included a Red Arrows display, a Typhoon Eurofighter and the Tigers Parachute Display Team.

Tracey McNulty, head of cultural services at Swansea council, said the show had become an annual event after getting more support from businesses and the local authority.