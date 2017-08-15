India partition: 'We had to start from zero once again'
The partition of India in 1947 triggered one of the largest mass movements of people ever - Hindus moving to independent India, and Muslims moving to newly formed Pakistan. Among the millions affected, were people with businesses they had run for decades.
Re-establishing themselves in a new homeland was painful and challenging. Yogita Limaye spoke to one business owner in Mumbai.
Filmed by Jaltson AC, edited by Vishnu Vardhan
