Reduction in Scotland's public spending deficit

Scotland's public spending deficit has been cut to £13.3bn over the past year, according to official Scottish government statistics.

The Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report said the figure represented an 8.3% share of Scotland's GDP - triple the UK figure of 2.4%.

Last year's figures said Scotland spent £14.8bn more than it raised in taxes, which has now been revised to £14.5bn.

The UK's overall deficit has dropped from £121bn in 2012/13 to £46bn now.

The independent, government figures can be controversial as debate continues about the economic prospects of an independent Scotland.