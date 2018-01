Video

Coravin has unveiled an internet-connected version of the cork-sealing gadget it makes to preserve bottled wine.

By linking the Model Eleven to an app, the US firm says it has been able to introduce several new features.

These include the ability to match vintages with classic rock albums.

The BBC's Chris Foxx was given a demo at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

