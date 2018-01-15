UKIP leader splits with 'racist' girlfriend

Video

UKIP leader Henry Bolton says he has ended his relationship with his girlfriend after she reportedly made racist comments about Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney had sent texts saying black people were ugly and Prince Harry's fiancee would "taint" the Royal Family. Ms Marney has since apologised for the language she used.

Mr Bolton, 54, confirmed his relationship with the 25-year-old model earlier this month, after splitting up with his wife.