A mobile phone system developed by a member of the Ogwen Mountain Rescue team has been used to rescue a couple and a five-year-old girl lost in Snowdonia.

Sarloc, created by Russ Hore six years ago, locates mountaineers using GPS satellites and has been credited with saving countless lives and prevented unnecessary call-outs.

Chris Lloyd, from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said the app could pin point their location to within 10m (32ft).