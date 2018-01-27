Video
Rescue app finds lost Snowdonia walkers with child, aged 5,
A mobile phone system developed by a member of the Ogwen Mountain Rescue team has been used to rescue a couple and a five-year-old girl lost in Snowdonia.
Sarloc, created by Russ Hore six years ago, locates mountaineers using GPS satellites and has been credited with saving countless lives and prevented unnecessary call-outs.
Chris Lloyd, from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said the app could pin point their location to within 10m (32ft).
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Wales