Betty Guy family 'shocked and horrified'

The family of an 84-year-old woman murdered by her daughter and grandson were "shocked and horrified" to hear she had not died from natural causes.

Penelope John, 50, and Barry Rogers, 33, were found guilty of murdering Betty Guy from Pembrokeshire after a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Lorraine Matthews, Ms Guy's daughter, said the family was "satisfied that justice had prevailed".

John and Rogers will be sentenced on Thursday.