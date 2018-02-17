Media player
UK earthquake: 'The whole building shook'
Roxanne Woolhouse from Carmarthenshire describes the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that has affected parts of the UK.
Shaking has been reported across south Wales, the south-west of England and the Midlands.
