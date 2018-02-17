'The whole building shook'
UK earthquake: 'The whole building shook'

Roxanne Woolhouse from Carmarthenshire describes the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that has affected parts of the UK.

Shaking has been reported across south Wales, the south-west of England and the Midlands.

Earthquake felt across parts of UK

  • 17 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
