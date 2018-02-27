Video

Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas has said telling his eight-year-old son that his mum had died was "horrendous".

Simon’s wife Gemma passed away last November, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Anna Foster, Simon spoke about his grief, and about supporting their son Ethan.

Simon said: “You can’t dress it up, I said ‘mummy’s died’ and he collapsed onto the floor in tears. And we rolled around the floor together, and it was horrendous. I kept saying, we’re going to be ok.”