Pupils versus teachers snowball fight

Primary school pupils take on teachers in snowball fight
A primary school head teacher has allowed his pupils to take on teachers in a snowball fight.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Mr Snow, of Alleyn Court Prep School in Southend, said it’s important for pupils to see teachers in a different light.

  • 28 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK