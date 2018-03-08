Susan Sarandon: The casting couch will never go away
Susan Sarandon: Casting couch won't go away

Actress Susan Sarandon says the casting couch will never go away in Hollywood.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, the Oscar-winning actress said that no one will ever stop sexual relationships happening in the film industry.

