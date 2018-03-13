Rex's aides never saw it coming either
Tillerson sacking: Rex's aides never saw it coming either

Rex Tillerson's adviser also had no idea his boss faced the axe judging by what he told the BBC days before he was fired.

Under Secretary Steve Goldstein, a Trump appointee who was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, has also been sacked by the White House.

