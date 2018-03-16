Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You have to present the perfect face online'
Rosacea sufferer and blogger Lex describes rosacea as feeling like sunburn, like a pulse in her face.
She told BBC Radio 5 live she finds it hard to be honest about her skin condition because of the pressure to show the "perfect" face online.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window