President Assad's frontline Syria visit
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has made his first visit to Eastern Ghouta in years to congratulate his troops for retaking the 80% of the area.

Rebels had held Eastern Ghouta since 2012.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed since pro-government forces stepped up an offensive a month ago.

  • 19 Mar 2018
