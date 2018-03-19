President Assad's frontline Syria visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria war: President Assad's frontline visit
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has made his first visit to Eastern Ghouta in years to congratulate his troops for retaking the 80% of the area.
Rebels had held Eastern Ghouta since 2012.
More than 1,100 civilians have been killed since pro-government forces stepped up an offensive a month ago.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window