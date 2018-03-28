Richard Bacon: 'My ADHD is who I am'

Richard Bacon: 'I wouldn't change my ADHD for the world’
Former BBC Radio 5 live presenter Richard Bacon has been diagnosed with ADHD at 42.

He told 5 live Breakfast that he “wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“I like having it a lot, it is who I am. It’s just learning to work with it and manage it means that life gets less chaotic and painful for my wife and children.”

