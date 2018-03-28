Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Bacon: 'My ADHD is who I am'
Former BBC Radio 5 live presenter Richard Bacon has been diagnosed with ADHD at 42.
He told 5 live Breakfast that he “wouldn’t change it for the world.”
“I like having it a lot, it is who I am. It’s just learning to work with it and manage it means that life gets less chaotic and painful for my wife and children.”
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window