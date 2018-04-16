'I'm ashamed and mortified'

Media player
Ant McPartlin apologises outside court following drink driving sentence
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.
He admitted being more than twice the legal limit after he crashed into two cars in London on 18 March.
16 Apr 2018
