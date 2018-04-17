Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kids ask Nasa astronaut about going to space
School children have been asking a Nasa astronaut some big questions about space – including whether she believes in aliens and what it’s like when you orbit.
US astronaut Karen Nyberg, who's been to space twice, answered questions from curious children at Moorfield Primary in Stockport as part of a Nasa special on BBC Radio 5 live.
17 Apr 2018
