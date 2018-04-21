Which space movies do they love (and hate) at Nasa?
The best and worst space films, according to Nasa

BBC Radio 5 live has been behind the scenes at Nasa to meet the women at the forefront of space exploration.

Some of them were inspired by movies and TV shows to study science and engineering.

We wanted to know: Which are their favourite space movies, and which are the ones they can't stand?

