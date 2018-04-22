Tom Daley 'so, so excited' about new baby

Media player
Tom Daley: 'We're so, so excited' about new baby
Tom Daley has said that he and his husband are "so, so excited" about the prospect of becoming parents.
Speaking to Nick Robinson on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, the Olympic diver explained how the forthcoming birth of their baby boy has changed his perspective on life.
22 Apr 2018
