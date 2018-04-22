Jones's 'tireless commitment' praised

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones, following Mr Jones' announcement yesterday that he would be standing down in the autumn.

Mr Corbyn was speaking at the Welsh Labour Conference in Llandudno.

He thanked Mr Jones for his "tireless work" for Labour, and said that he "wasn't done yet".

Mr Jones said on Saturday he had seen the "darkest of times" following the death of ex-minister Carl Sargeant.