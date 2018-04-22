Welsh Labour 'deeply affected' by tragedy

Video

The Welsh Labour party and the first minister have been deeply affected by the death of former minister Carl Sargeant, a political expert has said.

Carwyn Jones announced he is to stand down as first minister and Welsh Labour leader in the autumn.

Mr Jones said it had been the "darkest times" following the death of Mr Sargeant just days after being sacked from the Welsh Government cabinet last November.

Prof Roger Scully, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said people could sometimes forget the "personal element" to politics.