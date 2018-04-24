Undercover DEA agent: The moment I caught El Chapo
A former DEA Special Agent has told BBC Radio 5 live about the dramatic moment he came face to face with notorious Mexican drug lord "El Chapo" in 2014.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Andrew Hogan explained how he went undercover to catch Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

  • 24 Apr 2018
