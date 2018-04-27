GDPR: What you need to know about data protection
GDPR: Your data protection questions answered

GDPR is a new data protection law which comes into force in the UK in May.

BBC Radio 5 live presenters Sean Farrington and Rachel Burden put listener's questions on GDPR to Deputy Information Commissioner Steve Wood.

It will change how companies and individuals collect, store and share data.

