Paul's cancer diary: 'This is about celebrating life'
'It's about celebrating life - not doom and gloom'

In 2016 Paul Meisak was told he had terminal cancer.

Paul, who lives with his wife Bridget just outside Glasgow, has asked BBC Radio 5 live to follow him as he meets with oncologists, chooses his hospice and organises his funeral.

Paul’s attitude is positive: "This is about celebrating life."

Click here to listen to Paul on BBC Radio 5 live's Your Call programme.

  • 03 May 2018
