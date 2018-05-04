Africa’s first “ATM pharmacy”

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'ATM pharmacy' launches in South Africa
A ground-breaking innovation in South Africa aims to drastically reduce waiting times for patients in need of medication for chronic illnesses.
The “ATM pharmacy” as it’s been nicknamed by users opened recently and is already proving popular. We’ve been to see how it works.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window