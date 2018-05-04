Africa’s first “ATM pharmacy”
'ATM pharmacy' launches in South Africa

A ground-breaking innovation in South Africa aims to drastically reduce waiting times for patients in need of medication for chronic illnesses.

The “ATM pharmacy” as it’s been nicknamed by users opened recently and is already proving popular. We’ve been to see how it works.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 04 May 2018
