Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Male bulimia: 'I told myself, boys eat a lot'
Tom Pollock told BBC Radio 5 live that he didn't realise he had an eating disorder because he didn't 'fit the stereotype'.
If you are affected by any of these issues you can find help here.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window