Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lost photos of an old New York summer
Almost 3,000 newly-discovered photos show New Yorkers having fun, even during the city's darkest days in the 1970s. Where did they come from?
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.
-
21 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window