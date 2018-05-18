Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somerset dormouse population survey starts
Volunteers monitoring dormouse numbers in Somerset have started their latest round of surveys.
Two years ago, 50 dormouse boxes were installed at Cross Land wood near Wellington.
Nationally, dormouse numbers are in decline but this woodland has been coppiced to help them thrive.
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window