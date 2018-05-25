Media player
BBC presenter on finding out her cancer is incurable
BBC Radio 5 live presenter Rachael Bland talks about the moment when she took 'the call' from her doctor.
Rachael was out with her son Freddie and some friends when she found out her cancer was metastatic and, therefore, incurable.
She said she always asks the doctor to phone her with any news.
This clip is from the latest episode of You, Me and the Big C. Click here to subscribe.
25 May 2018
