'Don't buy Viagogo tickets'

Minister: Don't buy tickets from Viagogo
The digital minister has told BBC Radio 5 live that consumers should not use Viagogo, one of the big four secondary ticket sites.

Margot James warned: “Don’t choose Viagogo - they are the worst”.

  • 30 May 2018
