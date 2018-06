Video

Amber Davies has told BBC Radio 5 live’s Nihal Arthanayake that having Dani Dyer, daughter of actor Danny Dyer, in the Love Island villa this year is going to be "absolutely brilliant".

The winner of the ITV reality show shared her "dos and don’ts" for the new contestants, telling them: "Go get whoever you fancy because your experience could be over within the blink of an eye."