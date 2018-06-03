Italy minister calls for deportations

Italy minister Matteo Salvini calls for migrant deportations
Italy's new interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has said on a visit to Sicily that Italy must increase its deportations of migrants.
“It is not enough to reduce the numbers of people arriving. We need to increase deportations,” Mr Salvini said.
The leader of the far-right League said the new Italian government would open more deportation centres, make agreements with origin countries, and renegotiate Italy’s role in Europe.
-
03 Jun 2018