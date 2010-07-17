Catwalk show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fashion sales rise despite the 'crunch'

At the height of the credit crunch, high-end fashion suffered just as much as other retailers.

Now designers are reporting sales have risen by as much as 30% this summer.

The recovery may be helped by the growing trend for "pre-collections" where the big names get some of their designs to stores ahead of their famous catwalk shows.

Emma Jones reports.

  • 17 Jul 2010
Go to next video: Olympic task for Stella McCartney