Borrowing money in Ireland in the form of bonds
Shock as Ireland's economy shrinks

The Irish economy has shrunk by 1.2 per cent between April and June, surprising analysts who were expecting it to grow.

The weak performance is expected to make it even tougher for the Irish government to curb the nation's budget deficit.

The BBC's Ben Shore reports.

  • 23 Sep 2010
